UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 183.03 Million, Death Toll At 4,119,337

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:30 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.03 million, death toll at 4,119,337

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) More than 183.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,119,337​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States leads the world in both confirmed cases and total death toll with 33,836,091 and 604,655 respectively, followed by India with 30,458,251 and 400,312 and then Brazil with 18,622,304 and 520,095.

Related Topics

India World China Died Brazil United States December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 July 2021

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

9 hours ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

9 hours ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

9 hours ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.