Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.03 million, death toll at 4,119,337

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) More than 183.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,119,337​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States leads the world in both confirmed cases and total death toll with 33,836,091 and 604,655 respectively, followed by India with 30,458,251 and 400,312 and then Brazil with 18,622,304 and 520,095.