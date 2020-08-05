Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 18.55 Million, Death Toll At 699,948
Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) More than 18.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 699,948 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.