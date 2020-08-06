UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 18.82 Million, Death Toll At 706,779

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.82 million, death toll at 706,779

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) More than 18.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 706,779​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

10 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

35 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

47 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

1 hour ago

PM assures Hurriyet leaders to continue raising hi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.