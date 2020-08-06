Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 18.82 Million, Death Toll At 706,779
Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) More than 18.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 706,779 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.