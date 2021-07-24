Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 193 Million, Death Toll At 4,307,906
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:45 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) More than 193.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,307,906 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019