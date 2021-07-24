UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 193 Million, Death Toll At 4,307,906

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:45 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, death toll at 4,307,906

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) More than 193.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,307,906​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019

