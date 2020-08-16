Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 21.45 Million, Death Toll At 764,062
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:15 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) More than 21.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 764,062 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.