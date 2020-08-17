Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 21.65 Million, Death Toll At 767,630
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) More than 21.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 767,630 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.