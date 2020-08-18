UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 21.9 Million, Death Toll At 772,647

Tue 18th August 2020

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, globally and 772,647​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

