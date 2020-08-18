Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 21.9 Million, Death Toll At 772,647
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, globally and 772,647 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.