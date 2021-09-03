Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 219.03 Million, Death Toll At 4,716,114
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:15 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) More than 219.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,716,114 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in Mainland China in December 2019.