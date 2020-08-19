Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 22.12 Million, Death Toll At 777,966
Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) More than 22.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 777,966 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.