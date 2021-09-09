Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 222.51 Million
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) More than 222.51 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,770,499 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Thursday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in mainland China in December 2019.