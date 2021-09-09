Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) More than 222.51 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,770,499​ have died, according to a Reuters tally on Thursday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in mainland China in December 2019.