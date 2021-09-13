UrduPoint.com

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 224.63 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:30 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 224.63 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) More than 224.63 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,805,677​ have died, according to a Reuters tally on Monday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in mainland China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC announces offer price per share for ADNOC Dr ..

ADNOC announces offer price per share for ADNOC Drilling IPO

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

10 hours ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.