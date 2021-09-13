Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 224.63 Million
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) More than 224.63 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,805,677 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Monday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in mainland China in December 2019.