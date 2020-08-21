Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 22.81 Million, Death Toll At 793,382
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:00 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 793,382 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.