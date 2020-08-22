Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 22.85 Million, Death Toll At 793,983
Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) More than 22.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 793,983 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Saturday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.