Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 230.9 million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) LONDON, 25th September, 2021 (WAM) - More than 230.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,937,712​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in December 2019.