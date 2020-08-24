UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 23.31 Million, Death Toll At 805,075

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) More than 23.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 805,075​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

