Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.75 million, death toll at 4,986,383

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) More than 233.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,986,383​have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States has the world's highest confirmed cases and fatalities at 43,447,448 and 696,951 respectively.