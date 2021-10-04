UrduPoint.com

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 235.08 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:45 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.08 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) More than 235.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5 million people have died, according to a Reuters tally on Monday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in December 2019.

