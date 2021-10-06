Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 235.93 Million
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:45 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) More than 235.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5.2 million people have died, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in December 2019.