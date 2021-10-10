Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 237.48 million

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) More than 237.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5.2 million people have died, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in December 2019.