Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 238.65 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:15 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) More than 238.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5.6 million people have died, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in December 2019.

