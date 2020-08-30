UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 24.99 Million, Death Toll At 840,962

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) More than 24.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 840,962​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

