Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 25.75 Million, Death Toll At 855,590
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) More than 25.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 855,590 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.