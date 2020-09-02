UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 25.75 Million, Death Toll At 855,590

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.75 million, death toll at 855,590

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) More than 25.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 855,590​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, Ben-Shabbat review consolidating cooperat ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

2 hours ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

9 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.