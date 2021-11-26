Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 259.61 Million, Death Toll At 5,436,733
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) More than 259.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,436,733have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.