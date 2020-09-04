Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 26.39 Million, Death Toll At 868,615
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 04:30 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) More than 26.39 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 868,615 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.