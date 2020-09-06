Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 26.75 Million, Death Toll At 875,419
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 10:15 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) More than 26.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 875,419 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.