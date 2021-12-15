UrduPoint.com

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 271.5 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:15 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 271.5 million

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) More than 271.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5.32 million have died, according to data issued by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM calls for early steps to avert humanitarian cri ..

FM calls for early steps to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 RPT - US House Passes Measure to Hold Ex-Trump Chi ..

RPT - US House Passes Measure to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff in Contempt of Con ..

12 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.99 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.99 mln: Africa CDC

12 minutes ago
 Rain spell likely to start from 25 Dec: Met Direct ..

Rain spell likely to start from 25 Dec: Met Director

12 minutes ago
 West Seeking Change of Power in Russia During 2024 ..

West Seeking Change of Power in Russia During 2024 Election - Russian Federation ..

12 minutes ago
 Four injured as bus overturns

Four injured as bus overturns

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.