Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 271.5 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) More than 271.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5.32 million have died, according to data issued by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.