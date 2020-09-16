UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 29.52 Million, Death Toll At 931,954

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) More than 29.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 931,954​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list, with 6,609,377 infections and 195,718 deaths; followed by India with 4,930,236 infections and 80,776 deaths; then Brazil with 4,382,263 infections and 133,119 deaths; and Russia with 1,073,849 infections and 18,785 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

