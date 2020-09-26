Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 32.34 million, death toll at 983,486​

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) More than 32.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 983,486​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

According to the census, the United States topped the list with 7,002,288 cases and 202,911 deaths; followed by India with 5,818,570 cases and 92,290 deaths; then Brazil with 4,657,702 cases and 139,808 deaths; and Russia with 1,136,048 cases and 20,056 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.