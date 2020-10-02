Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.31 million, death toll at 1,018,208

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) More than 34.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,018,208​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019