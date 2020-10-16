Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.8 million

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 38.8 million globally, with over one million fatalities and more than 26.8 million recovered patients, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S.

has registered over 217,000 deaths and near eight million infections – both the highest in the world.

India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed. Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161.