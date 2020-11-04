Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.25 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) More than 47.25 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,209,590​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

With 231,606 deaths and over 9,332,208 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil and Russia.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.