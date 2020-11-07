Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 49.04 Million, Death Toll At 1,238,751
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) More than 49.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,238,751 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Saturday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.