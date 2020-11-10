UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 50.7 Million, Death Toll At 1,260,290

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:15 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.7 million, death toll at 1,260,290

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) More than 50.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,260,290​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

