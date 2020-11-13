UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 52.76 Million, Death Toll At 1,293,610

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.76 million, death toll at 1,293,610

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2020) More than 52.76 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,293,610​have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

