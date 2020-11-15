Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) More than 53.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,307,501 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

The United States topped the global death toll, followed by India, Brazil, France, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Colombia, Italy and Mexico.