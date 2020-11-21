UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 57.17 Million

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:00 AM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) More than 57.17 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and around 1.36​ million have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Saturday.

With 252,493 deaths and over 11.7 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

