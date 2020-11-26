Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 60.05 Million, Death Toll At 1,415,428
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) More than 60.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,415,428 have died, , according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.