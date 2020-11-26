UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 60.05 Million, Death Toll At 1,415,428

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.05 million, death toll at 1,415,428

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) More than 60.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,415,428​ have died, , according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two killed in road accident in faisalabad

7 seconds ago

'Stay in or go home,' New Zealand warns Pakistani ..

13 minutes ago

19 deaths, 720 new cases of coronavirus reported i ..

9 seconds ago

Maradona's death plunges Argentina, football into ..

11 seconds ago

Armenian Parliament Starts Discussing Martial Law ..

14 seconds ago

Biometric verification to be mandatory for registr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.