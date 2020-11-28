Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.21 million

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) More than 61.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,438,281​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Saturday.

With 263,390 deaths and over 12.

8 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.