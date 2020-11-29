UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 61.77 Million

Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) More than 61.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,446,899​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

With 264,813 deaths and over 13.

1 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

