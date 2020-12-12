Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.82 million, death toll at 1,588,088

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) More than 69.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,088 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

It is followed by: India: 9,796,769 cases and 142,186 deaths Brazil: 6,781,799 cases and 179,765 deaths Russia: 2,597,711 cases and 45,893 deaths France: 2,351,372 cases and 57,567 deaths