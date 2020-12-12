UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 69.82 Million, Death Toll At 1,588,088

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:15 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.82 million, death toll at 1,588,088

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) More than 69.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,088 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

It is followed by: India: 9,796,769 cases and 142,186 deaths Brazil: 6,781,799 cases and 179,765 deaths Russia: 2,597,711 cases and 45,893 deaths France: 2,351,372 cases and 57,567 deaths

Related Topics

India Russia China France Died Brazil December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 December 2020

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

12 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

12 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

12 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.