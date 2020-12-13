Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) More than 70.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,598,967​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

With 295,786 deaths and over 15.

9 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.