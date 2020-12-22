Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 76.91 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) More than 76.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,696,364​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Tuesday.

With 317,878 deaths and over 17.

7 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.