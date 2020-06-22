Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 8.96 Million, Death Toll At 467,390
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) More than 8.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 467,390 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.