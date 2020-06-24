Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 9.26 Million, Death Toll At 475,880
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) More than 9.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 475,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.