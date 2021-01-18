UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 94.28 Million, Death Toll At 2,021,331

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, death toll at 2,021,331

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) More than 94.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,021,331​ have died, according to a Reuters tally Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December Sunday 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

5 minutes ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

2 hours ago

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

2 hours ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.