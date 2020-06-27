UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 9.68 Million, Death Toll At 490,118

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) More than 9.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 490,118​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States recorded at least 40,870 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, bringing the total number of Americans to who have tested positive to at least 2.

475 million.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

