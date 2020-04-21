Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death toll crosses 165,800

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) More than 2.41 million people have been reported to be infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, globally and 165,854 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 14:00 GMT (18:00 UAE Time) on Monday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

US coronavirus deaths topped 41,000 on Monday as more protesters gathered in state capitals to demand an early end to the lockdowns, while officials advised caution until more testing becomes available.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are extending restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for an additional 30 days, US Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a tweet.

Meanwhile Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said it will test the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in a randomized trial to see if the much talked about medicine is actually effective against COVID-19, said the Reuters report.