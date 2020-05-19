UrduPoint.com
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Pass 4.75m, Death Toll Crosses 314,400

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:15 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll crosses 314,400

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) More than 4.75 million people have been infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, globally and 314,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Monday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States is the worst hit with 88,719 deaths and 1.49 million cases as of 15.17GMT (UAE time 19.17) on Monday, followed by Russia (2,722 deaths and 290,678 cases) , Spain (27,650 deaths and 248,037 cases), United Kingdom ( 34,636 deaths and 243,695 cases), Brazil (16,118 deaths and 241,080 cases) and Italy (31,908 deaths and 225,435 cases), said the Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

