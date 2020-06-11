Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 7.38 million, death toll at 415,545​

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) More than 7.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 415,545​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.