Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Passes 7 Million, Death Toll About 410,000
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:45 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) More than 7.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 410,151 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.